LINCOLN - Payments are now available to eligible Nebraska producers who lost stored commodities.
Bobbie Kriz-Wickham is the public affairs and outreach coordinator for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency and says the funding is for those commodities lost due to a natural disaster such as the March flooding.
Kriz-Wickham says the On-Farm Storage Loss Program was authorized by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.
"The program only assists with uncompensated losses so it takes into consideration any insurance that a producer might've received on those commodities already. And it doesn’t compensate for loss of the structure itself. It only compensates for the commodity stored inside of the structure."
Kriz-Wickham says the program does have a payment limitation of $125,000 per entity.
For more information on how to apply for the relief funding, contact your local Farm Service Agency office.