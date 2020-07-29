LINCOLN - Public comment is being accepted by a non-profit organization that advocates with and for people with disabilities.
Disability Rights Nebraska has unveiled its proposed priorities and goals for 2021and want to hear from you.
Chief Executive Officer Eric Evans says some of their goals include monitor places where people with disabilities who are most in danger of harm live, work, or learn and engage people with disabilities in advocacy.
Evans says operate eight federal funding programs for protection and advocacy and each year the proposed objectives are sent out for feedback.
He says you can comment on the goals and other disability rights issues from now until Monday.
Go to DisabilityRightsNebraska.org.