LINCOLN - Disability leaders are calling for action from Nebraska lawmakers after more than a decade of inattention.
Edison McDonald, Executive Director for the Arc of Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG there have been radical increases to the state's Developmental Disabilities Waiting List.
McDonald says just in the last two years alone, there’s been an increase of more than 630 names.
"The Nebraska Legislature promised back in 2008 in a legislative resolution they were going to take action and deal with the Waiting List, but have continued to underfund things. Our current budgeted amounts have set up a budget that will continuously fail to keep up with any sort of cost of living adjustment."
McDonald says Senator Machaela Cavanaugh has introduced LB 493, which will help to provide $17 Million to help ensure the state is best able to leverage matching federal funds.
He encourages you to reach out to your senator to emphasize the importance of the issue.