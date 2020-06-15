LINCOLN - Directed health measure restrictions are set to be loosened once again for Nebraska’s 93 counties.
During a press conference Monday Governor Pete Ricketts said current restrictions have been very successful in slowing the virus.
Ricketts says the new phase three restrictions will go into effect June 22 for 89 of the state's 93 counties including Northeast Nebraska and some pertain to bars and restaurants.
"Patrons will be required to be seated at tables while on premises, unless they're getting up to place an order, use the restroom, or one of the new things in this phase is going to allow games. So arcade games, pool, darts - that kind of stuff will be allowed now under the DHM. However, you still have to have a seat in the dining room, and a seat to go to, to be able to play those games. Occupancy will be 100% of rated occupancy."
Ricketts says also regarding sports and fan attendance, that’s now under the gatherings category.
"Indoor gatherings are now going up to 50% of rated occupancy, up to a maximum of 10,000 people. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy, not to exceed 10,000. Indoor and outdoor ranges include indoor/outdoor auctions, arenas, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, and swimming pools."
Ricketts says all elective surgeries will be allowed as well.
Also announced, all contact team sports may begin practices and games July 1st.
More information can be found on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.