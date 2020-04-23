LINCOLN - Between now and the next couple of weeks, you’ll likely start to see farmers markets taking place.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Thursday Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Steve Wellman said farmers markets need to follow the statewide directed health measure.
"No samples should be handed out, give space between customers, have hand sanitizer out, wear masks and gloves, and only pick up the products you plan to purchase."
Wellman said the NDA has also formed a detasseling task force of major seed companies and growers to incorporate safety protocol during the upcoming detasseling season.
Also during the press conference Caryn Vincent, Strategic Public Health Policy Advisor for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services spoke about the Women, Infant, and Children program also known as WIC.
Vincent said they’ve seen an uptick in the number of families applying for the program since the virus began and encourage families not a part of it to call their local WIC office to see if they qualify.