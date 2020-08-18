FAIRVIEW, ORE. - Studies show that up to 70 percent of a pet’s immune system is contained in the digestive system, making nutrition essential for maintaining the overall health of dogs and cats.
To increase awareness of the importance of gastrointestinal health in pets, Exclusive Pet Foods is proclaiming August as Pet Digestive Health Month.
Dr. Michael Hayek says a healthy digestive system is critical for a pet’s immune system to work at its best.
Hayek says because animals have an eat first and ask questions later mentality, it’s important to monitor what your pets are eating.
"They don’t always think about everything that they’re digesting and whether or not if we’re going to have a problem. The most dangerous examples I can give you are something like chocolate or some houseplants that actually can go to a point of being totally poisonous. But there are other things in the house. How many times have you had a dog or cat get into the garbage and then have some digestive issues after?"
Hayek says pets can also have digestive issues with different types of stress they experience like thunderstorms, or if their owner is gone for an extended period of time.