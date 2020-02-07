2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire

Tags
In other news
WEST POINT - A section of Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point is closed.
NORFOLK - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the opening of a Northeast Nebraska bridge.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Backers of a proposed state-of-the-art medical facility in Omaha are asking Nebraska lawmakers to contribute $300 million in state money to the project, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sandhill crane watchers are getting ready for a new season in central Nebraska after a prolonged cold spell and flooding last year that kept some people from seeing them in person.Chuck Cooper, president and CEO of the Crane Trust, says blind tours are expected to begin …
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire in Sioux City has left two people dead and one critically injured.Firefighters were called to the fire Thursday morning in the rental home and found residents of the main floor outside.While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters …
NORFOLK - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s hemp plan weeks ahead of schedule.
OMAHA - The Coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is having a big impact on global travel, which has helped the recent decrease in crude oil prices.
LINCOLN - Over $170 million was invested in rural Nebraska in 2019 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
NORFOLK - Thin mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties. You know what I’m talking about… Girl Scout Cookies.