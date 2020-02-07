2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire in Sioux City has left two people dead and one critically injured.

Firefighters were called to the fire Thursday morning in the rental home and found residents of the main floor outside.

While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters found three people and rushed them to a hospital. A man and a woman later died, and another man was in critical condition.

Authorities haven't released their names.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said fire investigators didn't find any working smoke alarms in the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

