Dicamba Training
Courtesy of: Iowa Soybean Association

NORFOLK - If you work with restricted use Dicamba products you’re required to take certification training.

Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope counties Wayne Ohnesorg says 2019 U.S. EPA regulations require all applicators of Dicamba herbicide products to complete the training even if you took it last year.

Ohnesorg says the certification applies to three restricted use Dicamba products.

"The training applies to Engenia, XtendiMax, and feXapan. The certification license is required in order to buy and apply them." 

Ohnesorg says to take the training talk to your local feed and chemical dealer or go to pested.UNL.EDU to take the training online or find opportunities provided in person.

Tags

In other news

2 men sentenced for stealing U.S. Postal Service truck

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been sent to prison for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Grand Island while kidnapping its driver.Prosecutors say Sidney Britt was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years.Joshua Britt was given 11 years and three months in prison…

Inmate who didn't return from Lincoln job hunt is captured

Inmate who didn't return from Lincoln job hunt is captured

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have captured an inmate who didn't return from a job hunt in Lincoln.The state prisons department says Anthony Durand had been given permission to leave the state's Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 6. He didn't return.The department says he also …