NORFOLK - If you work with restricted use Dicamba products you’re required to take certification training.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope counties Wayne Ohnesorg says 2019 U.S. EPA regulations require all applicators of Dicamba herbicide products to complete the training even if you took it last year.
Ohnesorg says the certification applies to three restricted use Dicamba products.
"The training applies to Engenia, XtendiMax, and feXapan. The certification license is required in order to buy and apply them."
Ohnesorg says to take the training talk to your local feed and chemical dealer or go to pested.UNL.EDU to take the training online or find opportunities provided in person.