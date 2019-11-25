NORFOLK - November is Diabetes Awareness Month and Nebraska’s doctors of optometry are encouraging regular eye exams every year for diabetes prevention.
Norfolk optometrist, Dr. Jeff Klein says they can detect diabetes from an eye exam.
Klein says diabetes doesn’t always affect your vision, but it can.
"The way diabetes affects the eye is it causes the small blood vessels in the back of the eye to leak fluid. If that fluid or blood gets into the macula, which is the center of vision, it can definitely affect eye sight. The bad thing about diabetes is the patient might not even know that the diabetes is in the back of the eye because it isn't affecting vision at that time."
Klein says not only can they notice diabetes from an eye exam, but also high blood pressure and glaucoma.
