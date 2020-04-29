LINCOLN - The directed health measure timeline for three public health departments in Nebraska has been extended by Governor Pete Ricketts.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Wednesday Ricketts said the DHM in Lincoln-Lancaster, West Central, and Three Rivers health departments will be extended to May 11th.
"We're going to extend their current DHM from the 6th through the 10th and those health departments will be operating under the same guidelines that they have been. On the 11th, that's when we'll loosen the restrictions like we've seen in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, and those other counties that we announced this past Friday."
Also during the press conference Tony Green, Interim Director of Developmental Disabilities within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said temporary changes have been made on providing services to those with developmental disabilities.
Green said service providers have more flexibility in meeting regulations and providing care to disabled people.