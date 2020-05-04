LINCOLN - Directed Health Measure restrictions have now been loosened in various health districts across Nebraska.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday Governor Pete Ricketts said restrictions were loosened in 10 of the 19 health districts.
Ricketts said if you’re in a health district that doesn’t have loosened restrictions, continue to follow them.
"Please, avoid going to other districts to restaurants or things like that as we're trying to make this a regional approach, but there are going to be border issues just like there are border issues with other states. We are asking people to do the right thing and continue to stay home if you're in one of those health districts where the restrictions have not been loosened in order to slow the spread of the virus in Nebraska."
Also during the press conference, Ricketts said around 137,000 people have signed up for Test Nebraska and last night they sent out an email to everyone to update their health assessment.
He said they have rolled out their soft launch of testing in Grand Island and Omaha.
To sign up visit TestNebraska.Com.