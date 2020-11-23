LINCOLN - Already this winter, Nebraska has seen a couple snow storms and cold temperatures which can make your furnace run more and increase your heating bill.
If you’re having trouble paying for that heating bill, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services can help you out through its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Manager Matt Thomsen says so far this year, over 35,000 households in Nebraska have received heating assistance through the program.
"Nebraskans that are responsible for paying their home energy bills with income that's below 130 percent of the federal poverty level may be eligible for the program. It's a one time assistance payment which is typically payed directly to their utility provider to help in reducing their overall energy burden."
Thomsen says qualifying households can also receive up to $750 in assistance to repair their broken furnace through the repair and replacement program.
For more information visit AccessNebraska.Gov.