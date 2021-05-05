KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say a south-central Nebraska woman who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has died of the disease.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday in a news release that the woman was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions. Officials with Two Rivers Health District, based in Kearney, said the woman lived in the district and was recently hospitalized for more than two weeks well after receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The news comes even as health officials pointed to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kearney nursing home of mostly vaccinated residents as a success story. Of the 23 home residents who tested positive, only two showed any symptoms, which cleared quickly.