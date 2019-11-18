LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have held four public hearings throughout the state informing people and gathering feedback about the voter mandated Medicaid expansion plan.
Deputy Director Nate Watson tells News Talk WJAG they have decided to offer two Medicaid packages to eligible individuals.
"At the very least you get a basic package of services which are all the services federal law requires Medicaid to cover in Nebraska and then 16 of the 19 options that the federal government doesn't require Nebraska to cover, but the people of Nebraska generously decided to offer."
Watson says if you want to get the three remaining services which are dental, vision, and over the counter medication, you have to get what they’re calling the prime package.
He says Medicaid recipients can qualify for the prime package by participating in a series of wellness initiatives, personal responsibility activities, and community engagement.
Watson says you can submit feedback online or by mail until November 26th on the approach they decided to take.