LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging those 75 and older to stay vigilant until they can get vaccinated.
During a Q&A and vaccine update hosted by the DHHS Thursday, Incident Commander Angie Ling said there are around 50,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities and they expect to have vaccinated approximately 35,000 of them by the end of this week.
After those in long term care facilities are vaccinated, those 75 and older can get vaccinated and Ling said there will be multiple venues you can get vaccinated.
"There will be community events through your local health departments. Every primary care clinic will have access to the vaccine, so we're working with the different health systems to determine how they can best serve their populations. There will also be some pharmacies that will have access to the vaccine."
Ling said in the next two weeks there will be a website going live that you can visit to register to receive the vaccine.
For questions call the COVID hotline at (402) 552-6645.