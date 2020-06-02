NORFOLK - A young adult is in the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday morning.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the accident occurred on Highway 81, south of the 555th Avenue intersection south of Norfolk.
The Sheriff's Office along with members of the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded.
As a result of the rollover accident, the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The 19-year-old driver and lone occupant of Norfolk was flown from the scene via LifeNet helicopter for treatment of their injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Madison Sheriff's Department.