NORFOLK - Details were released Wednesday morning after a stolen camper led to the arrest of a Minnesota man Tuesday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer saw a pickup and camper parked in the parking lot on the north side of Skyview Lake illegally plugged in.
The officer noticed that there were no license plates on the truck, and the camper plates came back as stolen out of South Dakota.
Associated with the stolen camper was a stolen pickup that matched the one attached to the camper.
Two suspects were also identified as suspects by the stolon notification, one being 40-year-old Jacob Wiese of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
While confirming the pickup was stolen, officers saw a box of pistol ammunition in the truck.
A female showed up to the area and informed officers that she was assaulted and threatened by Wiese, with a gun, at an address outside of the city of Norfolk.
She made contact with a Madison County Deputy who was nearby the scene who took her assault report.
The female was confident that Wiese was inside the camper.
Since the suspect had access to a firearm, officers cleared Skyview Park before attempting contact.
After a few minutes he emerged from the camper and was taken into custody without incident. A 9mm pistol was recovered.
A check of Wiese’s criminal history showed that he was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Wiese was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property –two counts and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.