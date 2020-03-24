NORFOLK - Some details have been released regarding Madison County’s first positive coronavirus case.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says the case is a Norfolk woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions.
She doesn’t work outside of the home and hasn’t left her home since Monday March 16th.
Her symptoms began on the 18th.
Due to this very limited exposure, there were no immediate contacts identified outside of the household.
The woman is self-isolating at home, and her family members are quarantined at this time according to recommendations.
ELVPHD wants to remind residents of the steps they can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Put distance between yourself and other –around 6 feet.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
More information will be released to the public as it becomes available as the investigation continues.