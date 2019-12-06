WAYNE - A South Carolina man is in custody after an auto theft investigation Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol several law enforcement agencies in northeast Nebraska were alerted to be on the lookout for a stolen 2017 Dodge Ram pickup after it had been spotted in the area multiple times Thursday morning.
Multiple agencies pursued the vehicle Thursday afternoon on Highway 15 south of Wayne, and the suspect was able to flee south of Wayne.
A short time later, a State Trooper located the stolen truck on 575th Avenue, about five miles south of Wayne.
The trooper notified the Aviation Support Division, which tracked the vehicle from the air as it entered a minimum maintenance road.
The pickup then became stuck near 851st Road and 575th Ave.
The driver fled on foot and was located a short distance from the vehicle by a K9.
Thirty-five-year-old Robert Wagle of Summerville, South Carolina, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending.
Wagle was lodged in Antelope County Jail.
This investigation involved the sheriff’s offices of Antelope, Madison, Stanton, and Wayne counties, the police departments from Neligh, Norfolk, and Wayne, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing.