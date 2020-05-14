Gov. Pete Ricketts
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska may not make its goal of conducting 3,000 coronavirus tests per day by the end of May through the state’s TestNebraska program, but Gov. Pete Ricketts says he's confident testers will reach that pace “at some point” if residents continue to sign up.

His comments came after state officials reported that the program produced 2,358 results last week well short of the 3,000 per day that was expected by the end of the month, when the ramp-up period is supposed to end.

Ricketts announced the $27 million coronavirus testing contract with Utah-based Nomi Health and three other firms on April 21, along with plans for a five-week ramp-up period to reach the estimated 3,000 tests per day.

Tags

In other news

Madison County Fair NOT canceled

Madison County Fair NOT canceled

There may have been some recent confusion of the Madison County Fair being canceled. That was reported for Madison County in New York, not Nebraska. Linda Haack, who serves as treasurer of the Madison County Agricultural Society, confirmed that the 'Best week in July' is still on as planned. 

Despite slow start, Ricketts confident in TestNebraska

Despite slow start, Ricketts confident in TestNebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska may not make its goal of conducting 3,000 coronavirus tests per day by the end of May through the state’s TestNebraska program, but Gov. Pete Ricketts says he's confident testers will reach that pace “at some point” if residents continue to sign up.

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 14

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 14

There are many hidden blessings in these unprecedented times among which are the blessings of understanding how to be self-sufficient, optimistic and to quickly identify hypocrisy. 