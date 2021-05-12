NORFOLK - “Ending homelessness in the community.” That’s the mission of the Project Homeless Connect event in Norfolk.
Coordinator Lacy Kimes said Project Homeless Connect is a one-day, one-stop event where individuals in need can access a multitude of service providers all under one roof.
She highlighted the success during a special luncheon Tuesday.
Kimes said last year they served over 530 people.
She said over 40 different services are available from local agencies including a mobile food pantry, which distributed over 26,000 pounds of food.
"Our homelessness population looks a lot different than somebody that lives in Omaha, or Grand Island. We know that the homeless population here is not necessarily somebody that's sleeping out at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. Homelessness here is - they're couch surfing from friend to friend, from family member to family member or they're sleeping in their car, or they may wander through Walmart for hours until they can figure out who am I going to call to get a bed tonight?"
Kimes said last year COVID-19 added $10,000 worth of expenses as well as changed the date and location.
The 2021 Project Homeless Connect event is set for Friday October 8, and for more information go to the website ProjectHomelessConnectNorfolk.org.