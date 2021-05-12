Project Homeless Connect 2020

NORFOLK CATHOLIC students Ben Morland, Elly Piper and Mary Fennessy prepare bags of bread at Project Homeless Connect’s food pantry. More than 20 Norfolk Catholic students volunteered at Friday’s event.

 Norfolk Daily News/Austin Svehla

NORFOLK - “Ending homelessness in the community.” That’s the mission of the Project Homeless Connect event in Norfolk.

Coordinator Lacy Kimes said Project Homeless Connect is a one-day, one-stop event where individuals in need can access a multitude of service providers all under one roof.

She highlighted the success during a special luncheon Tuesday.

Kimes said last year they served over 530 people.

She said over 40 different services are available from local agencies including a mobile food pantry, which distributed over 26,000 pounds of food.

"Our homelessness population looks a lot different than somebody that lives in Omaha, or Grand Island. We know that the homeless population here is not necessarily somebody that's sleeping out at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. Homelessness here is - they're couch surfing from friend to friend, from family member to family member or they're sleeping in their car, or they may wander through Walmart for hours until they can figure out who am I going to call to get a bed tonight?"

Kimes said last year COVID-19 added $10,000 worth of expenses as well as changed the date and location.

The 2021 Project Homeless Connect event is set for Friday October 8, and for more information go to the website ProjectHomelessConnectNorfolk.org.

Tags

In other news

Be aware of hay scams when buying and selling online

Be aware of hay scams when buying and selling online

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The internet can be a great place to do business and make connections that wouldn’t otherwise be possible in rural America. However, the anonymity on the internet can also make it tough to know who you’re doing business with.

Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A sweeping bill that would shield Nebraska businesses and local governments from coronavirus-related lawsuits has won initial approval from state lawmakers, despite some complaints that senators haven’t done enough for workers who were at risk.