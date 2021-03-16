LINCOLN - Public hearings have wrapped up and full day debate in the Nebraska Legislature has begun.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says this past week also marked the deadline for the designation of priority bills.
Gragert says he designated LB 387 as his priority bill.
"Last year, the Legislature passed a bill to exempt 50% of military retirement benefits from the Nebraska income tax. LB 387, introduced by Senator Tom Brewer, at the request of the Governor, would fully exempt military pensions from state income taxes. Although this bill is important to military families, I felt it is also important to our state because it will be an investment to keep a quality workforce in Nebraska."
Gragert says other bills given priority status include LB 408 which would limit the annual growth in local government property taxes to no more than three percent a year and LB 388 which seeks to appropriate $20 million in grants annually to increase access to high speed broadband across the state.
There are lots of other priority bills and they all can be found at NebraskaLegislature.Gov.