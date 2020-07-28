MADISON - Deshawn Gleaton was arraigned in county court Tuesday afternoon.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company has purchased another $400 million of Bank of America stock less than a week after buying roughly $800 million of the bank’s stock.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say dozens of inmates at the Douglas County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.
CHICAGO (AP) — People traveling from Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska state senators who may have been exposed to the coronavirus have isolated themselves from their fellow lawmakers, taking seats in a distant upper balcony so they can still participate in legislative debate.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are looking into whether an underlying medical condition contributed to the death of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student found dead in his fraternity house room last week.
STANTON - A Norfolk teenager was sent to the hospital after striking an animal on Highway 57 south of Stanton Monday night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man standing on a south Omaha had died after being hit when two vehicles collided at an intersection.
The bickering in major league baseball, trying to get the season stated, is almost more entertaining than the actual game.