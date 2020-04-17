LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Labor has announced it will be issuing new federal unemployment insurance benefits provided by the CARES Act.
Public Information Officer Grace Johnson says unemployment benefits are being expanded to provide an additional $600 per week.
Johnson says no separate application is needed if you’re already receiving benefits.
"We've actually seen a decline this week (in unemployment numbers) compared to last week. That's a positive sign that maybe we've reached the peak, but we definitely like other states are seeing a large increase compared to last year. "
Johnson says last week, Governor Pete Ricketts extended waivers to August 1 for COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims.
She says these include the waiver of the requirement to search for work, the waiver of the requirement to serve a waiting week between claim processing and the first payment, and the waiver of employer benefit charges.
For more information visit NEWorks.Nebraska.Gov.