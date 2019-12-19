Department: Grower shredded hemp crop because THC too high
NORFOLK - A two vehicle accident had traffic rerouted south of Norfolk.
Social media is becoming the scourge of society. I have become unwittingly addicted to Facebook and I detest it.
RULO, Neb. (AP) — A hemp crop that had been grown under Nebraska license this year was shredded because its THC level was too high.The grower was among 10 licensed this year by the Nebraska Agriculture Department following federal legalization of the low-THC version of the cannabis plant as …
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes.Officers called to the area Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire found a man…
KANSAS CITY, MO - In 2018 the average amount of beef consumed by each American in the U.S. was 57 pounds according to the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is reporting high levels of flu across the state.
NORFOLK - A Wayfinding study, which can be defined as spatial problem solving is set to take place in Norfolk.
LINCOLN - You might think that since we are having winter weather that ticks wouldn’t be much of a concern.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The National Farmers Union, American Farm Bureau and Farm Credit are teaming up to help farmers manage stress.