Democrat Chris Janicek to run again for Senate in 2020

In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dozens of people who helped respond to the 2019 Nebraska floods are getting honored for work saving lives and rescuing stranded neighbors.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has convicted a man of charges related to a February crash that killed a Gretna woman.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate is running again for a seat in Nebraska.Chris Janicek, of Omaha, announced in a press release Tuesday that he'll file paperwork next week for another Senate run.He's seeking the seat held by U.S. Ben Sasse, a heavy favorite to wi…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council has forbidden vaping in public spaces and work sites, adding e-cigarettes to the city ban on indoor smoking of tobacco products.The council voted 7-0 for the ordinance Monday. It takes effect in two weeks. The council rejected an attempt to delay…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A man has been sentenced for dragging a sheriff's deputy as the deputy tried to stop a car the man was driving.
The news on impeachment is exposing the hypocrisy of our politicians and bureaucracies that was fairly well hidden, until now.
MEAD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in went out of control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska.Authorities say Jose Rodas died Friday after the pickup collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 77, about 1.75 mil…
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff City Council has reduced its funding commitment to the local zoo, a commitment that includes a contingency clause for further cuts if city sales tax revenue drops.The agreement approved Monday night runs for five years at $300,000 a year, a drop of $5…
NORFOLK - A new housing development is one step closer to reality after a vote by the Norfolk City Council.