Chris Janicek

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate is running again for a seat in Nebraska.

Chris Janicek, of Omaha, announced in a press release Tuesday that he'll file paperwork next week for another Senate run.

He's seeking the seat held by U.S. Ben Sasse, a heavy favorite to win re-election in GOP-dominated Nebraska.

One other Democratic candidate, Dennis Frank Macek, has already filed to run for the seat. Janicek last ran in 2018. He lost in the Democratic primary to Jane Raybould, who failed to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

If elected, Janicek says he'll offer accessible, open and honest representation in Congress.

Tags

In other news

Democrat Chris Janicek to run again for Senate in 2020

Democrat Chris Janicek to run again for Senate in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate is running again for a seat in Nebraska.Chris Janicek, of Omaha, announced in a press release Tuesday that he'll file paperwork next week for another Senate run.He's seeking the seat held by U.S. Ben Sasse, a heavy favorite to wi…

Lincoln council adds e-cigarettes to ban on indoor smoking

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council has forbidden vaping in public spaces and work sites, adding e-cigarettes to the city ban on indoor smoking of tobacco products.The council voted 7-0 for the ordinance Monday. It takes effect in two weeks. The council rejected an attempt to delay…

Authorities say Iowa man died after Nebraska collision

MEAD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in went out of control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska.Authorities say Jose Rodas died Friday after the pickup collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 77, about 1.75 mil…

New Scottsbluff agreement cuts funding to local zoo

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff City Council has reduced its funding commitment to the local zoo, a commitment that includes a contingency clause for further cuts if city sales tax revenue drops.The agreement approved Monday night runs for five years at $300,000 a year, a drop of $5…