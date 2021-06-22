O'NEILL - A new COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in an area health district.
The North Central District Health Department has been notified the Delta variant has been identified as having infected someone living in the NCDHD health district.
The Delta variant is one of the newest variants in a long list of variants that have developed due to mutations occurring in the COVID-19 virus.
The CDC has identified the Delta virus as a “Variant of Concern” due to its ability to be easily spread to others, because it has shown some resistance to some COVID-19 antibody treatments, and an increased ability for those to become ill even after being fully vaccinated.
Heather Samland with the health department says although the Delta variant was identified as originating in India, it is important to note that the case in the district was not travel related.
She says you’re asked to continue to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing of a 6-foot spread, washing your hands well and often, and getting fully vaccinated.
For more information on COVID-19, visit ncdhd.ne.gov, dhhs.org, or cdc.gov. If you need information about testing or vaccine, call the NCDHD office at 877-336-2406 or 402-336-2406.