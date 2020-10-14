OMAHA - A virtual dedication took place Tuesday for the $121.8 million Dr. Edwin G. & Dorothy Balbach Davis Global Center.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of UNMC says the Davis Global Center, is an advanced simulation facility, home to the University's Interprofessional Experiential Center for Enduring Learning program.
"It brings together the very best in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, the allied health professions and others using high technology to enhance the educational process -- to make individuals who will care for you and I in the future better, to not only create competence, but to create confidence in the hands of these young learners who will be the transformational force and build the health care workforce for tomorrow.”
Dr. Pamela Boyers associate vice chancellor for iEXCEL, says the Davis Global Center actually replicates the total health care system meaning that they have simulated health care environments such as intensive care units, emergency departments, trauma rooms, pediatric units, labor and delivery rooms.
The Davis Global Center serves as the hub for a statewide network of interconnected simulation centers in Scottsbluff, Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln.
Funding for the facility was provided by the state of Nebraska, city of Omaha, U.S. federal government, and generous donors.