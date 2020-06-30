GRAND ISLAND - The Nebraska State Fair will still be held this year, but it will be a little different.
During a special meeting Tuesday the board of directors voted to go on with 4H and FFA exhibits which will be open to the public.
Board President Beth Smith said there will be no admission fee and they’re hopeful to also have fair food, vendors, and various smaller activities.
"If Hall County moves into phase four of the directed health measure we can host the amusement park, motor sports, a Kentucky Derby event, Husker tailgate events, along with additional activities so stay tuned."
Smith said they’re cancelling the concerts this year for safety and financial reasons.
She said they will also spending around $30,000 on cleaning and sanitizing with hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds.