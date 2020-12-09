Aubrey Trail
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A hearing to determine if a Nebraska man will receive the death penalty for killing a woman who arranged a Tinder date with him has been delayed until March.

An attorney for Aubrey Trail said in a court motion that one of his attorneys tested positive for COVID-19.

Attorney Ben Murray also argued the pandemic prevents out-of-state witnesses from traveling to Nebraska for the hearing, which was scheduled to start next week.

Trail was found guilty last year of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

Tags

In other news

Omaha house explosion victim sought order against grandson

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court records show a woman killed in an Omaha house explosion had filed a protection order against her 28-year-old grandson a day before the explosion, saying she feared the man would harm her and “start my house on fire.”