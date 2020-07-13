LINCOLN - The deadline is near for farmers to complete their acreage reporting.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator with the Nebraska Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says accurate and timely reporting of acres for all crops and land uses is an FSA program eligibility requirement.
"This year we do have a little bit of an extra challenge in that our offices are at various stages of being open or not open depending on current COVID-19 trend line cases in their respective counties. Producers need to make sure they're in contact via phone with their county office."
Kriz-Wickham says office appointments are essential in order for the county office staff to get all producers through the process efficiently and ahead of the certification deadline.
You also need to report your prevented plant as soon as possible.
To schedule an appointment call the Madison County FSA Office at 402-371-5350. The deadline is Wednesday.