NORFOLK - Farmers that have yet to renew their chemigation permits are encouraged to do so right away as the deadline is Tuesday.
Chemigation is the application of any chemical, fertilizer, or pesticide through an irrigation system.
Water Resources Coordinator for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Josh Schnitzler says renewal permits cost $20.
"Inspections are required at these sites at least once every three years. These permits allow producers to proceed with chemigation prior to inspection on years when they are do for one. If that June 1st deadline lapses then they become a new permit which costs $50 and they would require an inspection from staff here at the Lower Elkhorn NRD before they are allowed to chemigate."
Nearly 2,000 chemigation permits were approved by the Lower Elkhorn NRD in 2020.
For more information or to renew call (402) 371-7313.