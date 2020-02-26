Deadline is Friday for CRP signup

LINCOLN - If you have land you would like to enroll in the Conservation Reserve Program also known as CRP, the deadline to signup is Friday.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator for the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency, Bobbi Kriz-Wickham says those who enroll in CRP receive yearly rental payments for voluntarily establishing long-tern resource-conserving plant species such as grasses or trees.
Kriz-Wickham says those covers can control soil erosion, improve water quality, and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.
She says the program is a competitive process.
"Once that deadline is passed, all of those offered contracts are ranked according to something called an environmental benefits index and it will look at things like wildlife habitat benefits, water quality improvement, and soil erosion reduction. There will be a cutoff that will be made and the applications that make that cutoff will be allowed into the program."
Kriz-Wickham says signing up is a relatively extensive process so you need to contact your local FSA office right away.