Dead of Winter

NORFOLK - You’re invited to attend the Elkhorn Valley Museum’s newest fundraiser event.

Executive Director JoBeth Cox says they’re hosting a historical costume party called “The Dead of Winter.”

"Post holiday slump - we'll pull you out of that and give you an opportunity to dress up as your favorite historical figure and go to Divots. You can enjoy live music by the Begats a really fun local band."

Cox says they’ll also have some themed cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a costume contest.

All proceeds from the evening will support the 2020 educational programming at the museum.

It’s set for Friday night 7 to 10 at Divots. Tickets are available for $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Tags

In other news

Court delays trial for man charged with killing Iowa student

Court delays trial for man charged with killing Iowa student

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The trial for the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 has been delayed.Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder on Feb. 4 in Sioux City.  That plan became uncertain last week when Judge Jo…

Feds approve Nebraska plan for growing hemp

Feds approve Nebraska plan for growing hemp

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Nebraska's hemp plan, so the state will begin taking license applications on Monday.The Nebraska plan lays out the regulations and calls for the state to collect license fees to administer the program for 270 cultivator lic…

ASF impacting global animal feed production

ASF impacting global animal feed production

NICHOLASVILLE, KY - The 2020 Alltech Global Feed Survey estimates that international feed tonnage decreased by 1.07 percent to 1.126 billion metric tons of feed produced last year.