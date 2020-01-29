NORFOLK - You’re invited to attend the Elkhorn Valley Museum’s newest fundraiser event.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says they’re hosting a historical costume party called “The Dead of Winter.”
"Post holiday slump - we'll pull you out of that and give you an opportunity to dress up as your favorite historical figure and go to Divots. You can enjoy live music by the Begats a really fun local band."
Cox says they’ll also have some themed cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a costume contest.
All proceeds from the evening will support the 2020 educational programming at the museum.
It’s set for Friday night 7 to 10 at Divots. Tickets are available for $20 in advance or $25 at the door.