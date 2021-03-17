NORFOLK - Approximately 1/3 of Norfolk residents had discolored water Wednesday after a fire hydrant was damaged from a traffic accident.
According to the City of Norfolk, the breakage of the hydrant caused a reversal of flows in the system which led to discolored water.
The main areas impacted included 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue south to 13th Street and Monroe Avenue, east to approximately Pierce Street and Monroe Avenue, and north to 1st Street and Norfolk Avenue.
A crew has been dispatched to repair the hydrant that is expected to be completed between 3:00 and 4:00 this afternoon.
The discoloration is improving, but you’re encouraged to be patient as crews continue to flush hydrants throughout the area.
It is not recommended to do laundry at this time. If you are still experiencing discoloration after 5:00 p.m., run your faucet for approx. 3-5 minutes to get the discolored water out of the property service line.