Dakota Santee Sioux Tribe to dedicate and bless new monument

SANTEE - The Dakota Santee Sioux Tribe will be dedicating and blessing the recently completed first phase of monuments honoring Isanti Dakota Ancestors and combat war veterans.
Thelma Thomas says monuments have been years in the making and is dedicated to the strong survivors and proud descendants of the 1862 Dakota War and the warriors that were executed in Minnesota in December of 1862.
"We have full size figures. One is of a warrior that was executed in Mankato Minnesota Tate Kaga which translates to the Wind Maker. On the other side is Walter “Cody” John a World War II veteran and a CODE TALKER"
Thomas adds in World War II the Japanese were not able to break the US code, which was all in the Dakota language.
The event is set for Saturday at 1 in Santee.