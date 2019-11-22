Dairy industry impacted by trade dispute and USMCA

KANSAS CITY, MO - Representatives from Edge Dairy, a dairy business milk marketing cooperative based in Wisconsin were in Kansas City Missouri last week for the National Association of Farm Broadcasters convention.
Executive Director Tim Trotter talked to News talk WJAG about the importance of USMCA, trade with China, and the closing of Dean Foods.
Trotter said the closing is depressing as they were the largest dairy company in the U.S.
"Their sweet spot has been fluid milk, but that market has been shrinking for the past five decades. There needs to be more innovation in the fluid milk market. When all of these issues collide closings like this happens."
Trotter said they need to get revenue back in agriculture so innovation can take place which will hopefully rejuvenate the dairy industry.
He also said getting USMCA passed would be huge because it represents 40 percent of their export market.
Trotter said they have a firm belief it will pass if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings it to the floor.