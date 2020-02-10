Cybersecurity for the farm
WASHINGTON D.C. - As agriculture becomes more advanced, there are enhanced risks with cybersecurity.

According to a report from the Department of Homeland Security in 2018, agriculture is one of the most at-risk industries for breaches in cybersecurity.

A research group visited farms and precision Ag tech manufacturers and found that potential threats to precision Ag weren’t completely understood and weren’t being treated seriously enough by the front-line producers.

Jeff Shaffer, vice president of engagement management with Aon, says from both a personal and business standpoint, everyone is at risk.

“Threat actors are always going to go for the law-hanging fruit or where they think is a target-rich environment depending on what type of data they’re looking for. If you’re looking for destruction or they’re looking to exfiltrate data—it could be health information, personal identifiable information or banking information—everyone has some risk.”

Some of that low-hanging fruit includes passwords.

It’s easy to have the same password for all of our online accounts because there are too many for us to remember, but Schaffer says that could put your business at risk.

