LAUREL - Central Valley Ag Cooperative has announced a purchase in Laurel.
According to a press release, CVA is purchasing the Agrex Inc. shuttle loader facility in Laurel that will take effect May 12th.
Casey Potter, Senior Vice President of Grain at CVA says the purchase will allow them to provide more diverse cropping and marketing opportunities to their patrons in Northeast Nebraska.
The 110-car BNSF shuttle loader facility consists of 1.6 million bushels of upright bin space and 1-million-bushel bunker space as well as a loop track for rail loading.