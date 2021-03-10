LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles launched three new services last year to help create a more customer focused operation.
Director Rhonda Lahm says the Fleet Renewal Service has been created for those businesses that have 25 or more vehicles in their operation.
Lahm says vehicles are required to be registered in the counties they’re located.
"In the case of a business that owns hundreds of vehicles which is are registered in multiple counties that particular business would previously have to contact each county either in person or through the mail in order to register their vehicles, or complete the online transaction for each vehicle. eFleet Services allows the business to renew all vehicles' registrations that expire in the same month in one transaction."
Lahm says the Dealer eService gives automobile dealers the ability to request a title issuance electronically at the time of sale, instead of needing to mail to a county treasurer or have the purchaser complete the process themselves.
She adds Real-time SR22 Submission allows insurance companies to file a SR22 document electronically, either through an overnight or real time process for less than the cost of a stamp.