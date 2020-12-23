MADISON - A conditional use permit for a family to construct a home west of Battle Creek was discussed by the Madison County Commissioners after it had been denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Todd and Stacey Knutson were seeking a CUP to construct a home along 838th Road and have signed a livestock waiver form as there’s a feedlot located to the south of the property.
At the board meeting Monday, Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said she’s not sure why planning and zoning was against the CUP as it meets all requirements.
Todd Knutson said there were a few reasons why they picked the property they did.
"I still have to live close to town with my job in Battle Creek and we wanted a hill for our walkout basement. There isn't a lot of areas where people are willing to sell land around there, but this opportunity came up and we thought we would take it. It met the requirement of having a hill so we could have a walkout basement and it was within my requirement to drive to work."
Chairman Troy Uhlir said he hates to step on planning and zoning’s toes, but having seen the property in person and the layout, the landowners will be able to have a nice place to live.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the CUP.