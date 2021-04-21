CUP to be drawn up for storage

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a request to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit at its meeting Tuesday.
Michael Tielke requested a permit for an oversized accessory building on property addressed as 500 North Victory Road.
City Planner Val Grimes said the permit is required since the shed will be over the allowable square footage.
A condition added stated Tielke must remove the current structures on his property once the new shed is built.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have a conditional use permit prepared.