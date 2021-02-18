NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a request to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit at its meeting Wednesday.
A Norfolk landowner is seeking to have stabilized wastewater solids spread on his land on property at the southwest corner of West Monroe Avenue and South 16th Street.
City of Norfolk Wastewater Superintendent Rob Huntley told the commissioners he was approached by the landowner about the request.
Huntley says it’s a sandy base soil on the property and it meets the criteria EPA 50314 which is heavily regulated.
He added there isn’t much odor to the solids and it would be a winter spread only.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have a conditional use permit prepared.