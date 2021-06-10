MADISON - The Madison County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit which would help make way to run a portable restroom business.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Planning and Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said Mike and Kathy Elkins are looking to build a 50 by 80 building to store pump trucks and portable toilets for the business on property addressed as 54844 West Highway 275.
"No customers will be on site. The property is in an Ag transitional district. It is very close to the flood way, however where they're proposing to put it - when they come in to do their zoning permit we will go over the measurements to make sure it meets setbacks and stays out of that."
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit.