LINCOLN - The signup deadline for the Conservation Reserve Program as well as Grasslands Program has been extended.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator for the Nebraska State Office of the USDA Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says the new deadline is July 23rd.
Kriz-Wickham says it was extended because the new administration wanted to see if there was a way to spark additional interest and get more acres enrolled.
"Folks who had previously put in a CRP application under this general signup and had not had their application approved prior to the pause, will be getting a letter from Farm Service Agency alerting them to the opportunity to change or resubmit those previous applications."
To sign up or for more information contact your local FSA Office.