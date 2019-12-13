Thistle caterpillar feeding will be one topic covered at the Confronting Cropping Challenges meetings.
(Photo by Aaron Nygren)

NORFOLK - A number of workshops on “Confronting Cropping Challenges” are set to kick off next week.

Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says all of the challenges you faced this growing season will be highlighted.

"What can we learn from the thistle caterpillar feeding in 2019?, How can we deal with frogeye leafspot in 2020?, What are our options to deal with herbicide-resistant weeds in 2020?, and How can we improve alfalfa management?"

Ohnesorg says also, if you need to recertify your private pesticide license for 2020 that can be taken care of at the workshop as well.

The workshop will be held throughout northeast Nebraska Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more info and to register go to CropTechCafe.org/CCC.

