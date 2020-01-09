NORFOLK - The 2020 Crop Production Clinics hosted by the University of Nebraska Extension are underway and Norfolk’s is just around the corner.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, & Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says a variety of topics will be covered throughout the day.
"There will be a pest management room, and there will be another room that has other crop production topics, Ag economics, and soil and water management. During the course of the day, if you are not re-certifying your applicator license you'll be able to switch back and forth from room to room and get the topics you're most interested in."
Ohnesorg says also the day will include information on removing crop residue through grazing and baling and the potential effects of removal on soil nutrition and erosion.
It’s set for Monday at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College with registration at 8.
To preregister online, go to Agronomy.UNL.EDU/CPC.