OMAHA - Farmers have less than two weeks to finalize their 2021 crop insurance decisions.
Compeer Financial State Insurance Product Officer Tom Timko says for producers who still aren’t sure on elections ahead of the March 15th deadline, start with the basics.
“Know your numbers, know your cost-of-production is imperative. Then ask yourself, ‘what keeps me up at night?’ Identify your greatest risks and protect against it. That could be price, production, or weather-related issues like hail and replanting."
Timko says USDA’s Risk Management Agency is also offering a new subsidized crop insurance product called the Enhanced Coverage Option.
He says it’s essentially a band of coverage that sits on top of your individual coverage.
For more information about it visit USDA’s website.