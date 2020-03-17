OMAHA - A Crofton teen who was being treated for the coronavirus has been released.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center said in a daily update, the 16-year-old boy who had been treated in the Biocontainment Unit was discharged Monday after three negative tests for COVID-19.
A 36-year-old Omaha woman remains in critical condition, and one evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had suffered a fall remains in good condition.
Also four other evacuees from the Diamond Princess group departed the National Quarantine Unit in the last 24 hours, leaving one guest from that group in the quarantine unit.