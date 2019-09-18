NORFOLK - A house fire occurred at a residence just south of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Fire Captain Lance Grothe, the fire occurred at 908 Andys North Shore Drive.
Arriving units encountered a decent amount of smoke coming from the rear of the house.
There were not a lot of flames and it took 10 to 15 minutes to get it under control.
There were 8 or 9 rigs there and around 30 personnel.
Stanton Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were both on scene as well.