NORFOLK - A house fire occurred at a residence just south of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Fire Captain Lance Grothe, the fire occurred at 908 Andys North Shore Drive.

Arriving units encountered a decent amount of smoke coming from the rear of the house.

There were not a lot of flames and it took 10 to 15 minutes to get it under control.

There were 8 or 9 rigs there and around 30 personnel.

Stanton Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were both on scene as well.

